Lyon will defend the home net Monday against Toronto, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lyon has won his past six outings, having stopped 194 of 203 shots. That includes a 38-save performance in a 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on March 29. The 30-year-old netminder has a 9-3-1 record this season with a 2.88 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Toronto is tied for seventh in the league this campaign with 3.41 goals per game.