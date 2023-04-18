Lyon allowed three goals on 29 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Lyon allowed a power-play goal to David Pastrnak in the first period and two more tallies in the second as the Panthers dropped the series opener 3-1. Lyon surprisingly took over the starting job from Sergei Bobrovsky late in the season, going 6-1-1 with a .943 save percentage over his final eight starts. The 30-year-old Lyon will likely get the start again Wednesday in Game 2 as the Panthers look to even the series, though it may not take long for head coach Paul Maurice to give Bobrovsky a chance to reclaim the crease.