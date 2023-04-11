Lyon stopped 23 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to Toronto.

The Panthers out-shot the Maple Leafs 46-25 on the night, but Ilya Samsonov was the difference in the game, although Lyon had little chance on either puck that beat him -- one deflected home by Auston Matthews, the other coming in OT on a John Tavares breakaway. Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) has been suiting up as Lyon's backup the last two games, but Florida's had the luxury of waiting until its No. 1 netminder is 100 percent before using him again, as Lyon has gone 6-0-1 with a 1.55 GAA and .952 save percentage while starting the last seven contests.