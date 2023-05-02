Lyon was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate ahead of Tuesday night's Game 1 versus Toronto, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

The fact that Lyon was the first goalie off the ice at morning practice would generally suggest he's on track to start between the pipes Tuesday, but that'd be a bit of a surprising move for coach Paul Maurice after Sergei Bobrovsky secured three straight wins to close out the first round against the Bruins, helping propel the Panthers to the second round. Which netminder will ultimately get the nod for Game 1 against the Maple Leafs likely won't be confirmed until Florida takes the ice for pregame warmups.