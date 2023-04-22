Lyon stopped 23 of 26 shots before being replaced by Sergei Bobrovsky midway through the third period Friday in a 4-2 loss to the Bruins during Game 3 of the Panthers' first-round series.

Florida likely wouldn't even be in the playoffs were it not for Lyon's somewhat miraculous late-season run, but the magic could be wearing off for the 30-year-old netminder. He sports a 3.26 GAA and .902 save percentage to begin the postseason, and while coach Paul Maurice was non-committal after the game, Bobrovsky could be poised to make his first start since March 27 in Game 4 on Sunday as the Panthers try to avoid falling into a 3-1 series hole.