Lyon will be between the home pipes versus LA on Friday.

Lyon stopped 42 shots Tuesday against Pittsburgh but gave up seven goals as he was making his fourth straight appearance. Lyon is 2-1-1 with a 4.30 GAA and .870 save percentage. He will face the Kings, who are 14th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.18 goals per contest. Lyon will be backed up by Mack Guzda, who was recalled earlier on Friday as Sergei Bobrovsky (lower body) and Spencer Knight (healthy scratch) will not dress.