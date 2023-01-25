Lyon turned aside 42 shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

The wild affair saw six goals scored in the first period alone, and three of the pucks that beat Lyon came on Penguins power plays, including Kris Letang's OT winner. The 30-year-old netminder was getting another start with Spencer Knight having just returned from a conditioning stint with AHL Charlotte, but Lyon's .870 save percentage (17 goals on 131 shots) during his four-game stint as the Panthers' No. 1 will have him ticketed for the bench as soon as Knight is deemed ready to go.