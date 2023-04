Lyon will protect the home goal during Friday's Game 3 versus Boston, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Lyon was solid in Wednesday's Game 2, turning aside 34 of 37 shots en route to a convincing 6-3 victory. The American netminder will try to secure a second straight win at home Friday in a matchup with a Bruins team that looks like it may be without captain Patrice Bergeron (upper body) for a third straight contest.