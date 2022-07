Lyon signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lyon will slot in as the Panthers' No. 3 goalie behind veteran Sergei Bobrovsky and youngster Spencer Knight. In 30 games with AHL Chicago last year, Lyon posted a 2.16 GAA and a .912 save percentage, and he improved those numbers to a 2.02 GAA and .923 save percentage in 12 AHL playoff games.