Lyon made 29 saves Saturday in a 5-3 win over Minnesota.

It was Lyon's first start and second win of the season. His only other game this season was Thursday when he relieved an injured Sergei Bobrovsky (lower body) just 2:01 into the game. Spencer Knight (undisclosed) is in the AHL for conditioning and could be back for Monday's game against the Rangers. But the Panthers play again Tuesday, and Lyon could be between the pipes in one of those contests. The undrafted, 30-year-old journeyman has just 17 NHL starts and 25 appearances over six seasons, and is clearly living the dream every time he hits the ice.