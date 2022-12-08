Lyon was called up by Florida on Thursday, per David Dwork of Local 10 Miami.

Lyon has a 6-5-1 record, 2.80 GAA and .903 save percentage in 12 AHL games this season. The 29-year-old has played in 24 career NHL contests, posting a 7-7-3 record, 3.18 GAA and .895 save percentage. Florida already had Spencer Knight and Sergei Bobrovsky on its roster. Nothing has been announced about Knight or Bobrovsky, but if either netminder is unable to play Thursday against Detroit, then Lyon will presumably serve as the backup.