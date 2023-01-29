Lyon stopped 38 of 40 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

With the score tied 2-2 late in the third period, David Pastrnak slipped a shot past Lyon to seemingly give Boston the win. However, Aleksander Barkov managed to tie it back up with only three seconds left on the clock while the netminder was on the bench, and then Sam Reinhart finished off the improbable comeback victory in OT. Lyon has started six straight games for Florida, going 3-2-1 with an .892 save percentage as he holds down the fort in net while Sergei Bobrovsky (lower body) and Spencer Knight (upper body) are on the mend.