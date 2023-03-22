Lyon turned aside 18 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Philadelphia's final goal was scored into an empty net. The second period was especially tough for Lyon as he made his first NHL start since late January, as he gave up four goals on only 11 shots during the frame. It's looking increasingly unlikely that Spencer Knight (personal) will play again this season, but with the Panthers fighting to stay in the playoff picture, Lyon isn't likely to see much work behind Sergei Bobrovsky -- Florida has only one more back-to-back set left on its schedule, March 29-30 in Toronto and Montreal.