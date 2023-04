Lyon made 22 saves in a 4-2 win over Washington on Saturday.

The game was tied 2-2 until the 19-minute mark of the third period, when Matthew Tkachuk scored to deliver the win. Lyon has won a season-high six straight games to help the Panthers keep pace in the Eastern Conference wild card race. The Islanders won 4-0 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and the Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1.