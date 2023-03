Lyon was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Lyon has a 3-2-1 record, 3.89 GAA and .887 save percentage in six games with Florida this season, but he hasn't appear in an NHL contest since Jan. 28. The 30-year-old also has a 2.62 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 21 outings with Charlotte in 2022-23. Mack Guzda was called up in a corresponding move.