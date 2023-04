Lyon made 56 saves in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

The 56 stops sets a Panthers record for saves in a regulation game, topping the 53 saves Craig Anderson made back in 2008. Lyon has won five straight games with a stellar 1.40 GAA and .961 save percentage while Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) has been sidelined, and his work between the pipes has kept Florida in a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, just one point ahead of the Penguins.