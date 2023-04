Lyon will be in the visiting crease versus Washington on Saturday, George Richards of FloridaHockeyNow.com reports.

Lyon was sensational Thursday, setting a franchise record, as he turned aside 56 shots in a 7-2 win over Ottawa. It was his fifth straight win, giving him an 8-3-1 record with a 2.95 GAA and .914 save percentage. He will take on the Capitals, who are 20th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.08 goals per game.