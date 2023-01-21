Lyon will defend the home net versus Minnesota on Saturday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

The Panthers are down to their third-string goaltender as Sergei Bobrovsky suffered a lower-body injury Thursday and Spencer Knight is at AHL Charlotte, getting in a couple of games as he recovers from an undisclosed injury. Lyon picked up the win versus Montreal on Thursday in relief of Bobrovsky, stopping 23 of 25 shots. He will face the Wild, who have scored 140 goals in 44 games, 21st best in the NHL.