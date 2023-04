Lyon will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Buffalo, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lyon will make his fourth consecutive start after stopping 77 of 81 shots during a three-game win streak. He has a 6-3-1 record this season with a 3.24 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 10 appearances. The Sabres rank third in the league this campaign with 3.59 goals per game.