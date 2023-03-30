Lyon made 38 saves in Wednesdays' 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

With Sergei Bobrovsky feeling under the weather after having lost three consecutive starts in regulation while allowing four-plus goals in each, the Panthers turned to Lyon and were rewarded with his best start of the season. Lyon tied his season best with two goals allowed, despite facing Toronto's top-10 offense. Florida moved within one point of the Penguins for the final playoff spot in the East, and the team will likely opt to ride the hot hand between Lyon and Bobrovsky down the stretch.