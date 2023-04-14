Lyon stopped 30 of 34 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

The game had a wild finish -- with Lyon pulled for an extra attacker with over three minutes left in the third period, Carolina scored one empty-net goal only for Florida to answer back with two tallies of their own, before Sebastian Aho put the contest out of reach with a second empty-netter. The loss left the Panthers with the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and a first-round matchup with the juggernaut Bruins. Lyon still performed admirably in place of Sergei Bobrovsky while making eight straight starts to close out the schedule, going 6-1-1 with a 1.87 GAA and .943 save percentage. Look for Bobrovsky to be between the pipes when the playoffs begin, however.