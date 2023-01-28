Lyon stopped 29 of 32 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

L.A.'s final goal was scored into an empty net with just over a minute left in the third period to put Florida in a 4-2 hole, although the Panthers did manage to get one back before the final horn. Lyon has started five straight games as the team deals with injuries in the crease, and it's exposed the 30-year-old limitations -- he's gone 2-2-1 with a 4.07 GAA and .877 save percentage. Spencer Knight didn't even dress Friday, so it's not yet clear which of Lyon, Knight or the recently promoted Mack Guzda will get the nod against the Bruins on Saturday.