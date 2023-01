Lyon will guard the home goal Saturday against Boston.

Lyon has played in each of the past five games since winning in relief against Montreal on Jan. 19. This will be his fifth straight start despite allowing 15 goals on 106 shots in his last three (0-2-1) outings. Sergei Bobrovsky (lower body) and Spencer Knight (upper body) won't be in the lineup, so Lyon will be backed up by Mack Guzda. The Bruins rank second in the league this year with 3.77 goals per game.