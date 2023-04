Lyon will defend the road cage in Game 2 against the Bruins on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Despite suffering a third straight defeat, Lyon will make his 10th consecutive appearance in goal for the Cats. If Lyon were to suffer another loss to the Bruins, coach Paul Maurice may be forced to finally give Sergei Bobrovsky a start. In the meantime, Lyon seems to have earned the trust of the coaching staff and will look to hold onto his spot in the crease.