Lyon made 23 saves in his Florida debut in relief Thursday. He allowed two goals and earned the 6-2 win over Montreal.

He was pressed into duty quickly after Sergei Bobrovsky left the game with a lower-body injury before even facing a shot. With Spencer Knight (undisclosed) on the IR and Bob the Goalie down, Lyon is suddenly the top cat in the litter box for Florida. At 30, he has just 25 NHL appearances under his belt and a career record of 8-7-3 with a .3.12 GAA and .896 save percentage. Lyon was 9-8-1 with a 2.55 GAA and .909 save percentage in 18 games with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL prior to his call-up. He's not a long-term fantasy solution, but he could be the team's starter for a week or so, depending on the severity of the injuries of the top guys.