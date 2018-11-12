Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Adds to team lead in hits

Petrovic collected three hits and two blocks during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Petrovic now has 46 hits, which leads the Panthers by 14, and 27 blocks, which leads the team by 11. He has only one point on the season but has provided a heavy presence on the bottom pairing for the Cats.

