Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Back out of lineup Tuesday

Petrovic -- who returned to the lineup Monday -- will sit out Tuesday and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body issue, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Considering Petrovic missed the two games prior to Monday's affair due to a lower-body issue, it wouldn't be surprising if his absences are linked. The blueliner wasn't afraid to get physical in his return to action, racking up seven penalty minutes along with three hits, two blocked shots and a shot on goal over just 11:40 of ice time. His next opportunity to return arrives Thursday against the Blue Jackets, but MacKenzie Weegar will take his place against the Senators.