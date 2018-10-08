Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Bruises bodies during Saturday's loss
Petrovic led all Panthers skaters with five hits during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He also blocked three shots while contributing three shots of his own.
Despite only seeing 12:59 of ice time, Petrovic had an eventful game. Only Alex Killorn and Ryan McDonagh of the Lightning could match his hit total by the game's end, and the 26-year-old was on the ice for the only goal the Panthers scored. Petrovic will be competing with both MacKenzie Weegar and Bogdan Kiselevich for the third pairing spot, and games like this certainly strengthen his case to stay in the lineup.
