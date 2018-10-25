Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Continues to lay the body

Petrovic threw three hits and added two blocks and three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

The big 6'4" defenseman now leads the Panthers in both hits (26) and blocks (13) through the first eight games of the season. Last season he came only three hits behind the team leader Vincent Trocheck (145) even with 15 fewer games played.

