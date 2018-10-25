Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Continues to lay the body
Petrovic threw three hits and added two blocks and three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.
The big 6'4" defenseman now leads the Panthers in both hits (26) and blocks (13) through the first eight games of the season. Last season he came only three hits behind the team leader Vincent Trocheck (145) even with 15 fewer games played.
More News
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Sparks comeback in eventual loss•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Dishes five hits in loss•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Re-ups for one year•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Garners qualifying offer•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Finishes another quiet season•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Slated to return Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.