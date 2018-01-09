Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Earning consistent minutes
Petrovic had two blocked shots, two hits, and put one shot on net during a 3-2 shootout loss to Columbus.
After being scratched for eight straight contests in November the 25-year-old has appeared in 19 straight matches, averaging 14:48 of ice time and collecting two assists in that stretch. The tallies have brought Petrovic up to four assists on the season, but he's still comfortably below last seasons mark of 14 points. The 25-year-old has however excelled in throwing his body around in 2017-18, as he's nearly averaging three hits per game.
