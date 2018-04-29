Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Finishes another quiet season

Petrovic ended the 2017-18 season with a pair of goals and 13 points in 67 contests.

The 26-year-old blueliner has at least been consistent, finishing the last three seasons with 13, 14, and 17 points, respectively. He also recorded 74 blocked shots and 142 hits, his third consecutive season racking up at least 100 hits. He's not much of contributor on offense but his physicality at least gives him some low-end value in deeper leagues.