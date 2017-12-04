Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Fires off one shot

Petrovic had a shot on goal and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 3-2 overtime defeat against Carolina.

The 25-year-old has now recorded three points in 15 games so far in 2017-18, despite only averaging 14:30 of ice time. Petrovic has ended with point totals of 14 and 17 respectfully in his last two seasons, so unless he receives an increased role, it's likely he finishes around that mark this year.