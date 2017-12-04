Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Fires off one shot
Petrovic had a shot on goal and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 3-2 overtime defeat against Carolina.
The 25-year-old has now recorded three points in 15 games so far in 2017-18, despite only averaging 14:30 of ice time. Petrovic has ended with point totals of 14 and 17 respectfully in his last two seasons, so unless he receives an increased role, it's likely he finishes around that mark this year.
More News
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Minus-two effort•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Inks one-year deal to stay with Florida•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Garners two assists•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Will suit up Thursday•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Still one month out•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Sidelined for eight weeks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...