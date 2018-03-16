Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Game-time call
Petrovic (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's clash with Edmonton, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Petrovic has already missed one outing due to his lower-body issue and could be sidelined for another. With the 25-year-old out of action, Ian McCoshen slotted into the blue line and will likely do so again Saturday if Petrovic can't give it a go.
