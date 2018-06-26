Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Garners qualifying offer
Petrovic has been extended a qualifying offer by the Panthers.
Although he consistently posts around 15 points per season during the last three years, Petrovic's absence from the power play and diminishing ice time in general -- just 14:39 during the 2017-18 campaign -- leaves him firmly off the fantasy radar in the vast majority of leagues. He will remain in a Panthers uniform through at least next season, looking to regain a positive rating after two straight seasons in the minus.
