Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Hampered by lower-body issue

Petrovic missed practice Wednesday and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers have better than 50-50 odds of making the playoffs, and Petrovic -- who's a physical, low-end defenseman with passing skills -- assuredly will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's home game against the Bruins. We view him as an X-factor of sorts in the team's quest to extend its campaign.