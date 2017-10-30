Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Minus-two effort

Petrovic was held pointless and went minus-two on the night during Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Detroit.

Despite the subpar performance, Petrovic has been skating on the second defensive pairing and recorded two points so far this season. After an injury filled 2016-17 season that saw him notch 14 points in 49 games, if he can secure a power-play role we could see Petrovic clear 20 points for the first time in his career -- especially with his excellent vision and breakout passes from the defensive zone.