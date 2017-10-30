Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Minus-two effort
Petrovic was held pointless and went minus-two on the night during Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Detroit.
Despite the subpar performance, Petrovic has been skating on the second defensive pairing and recorded two points so far this season. After an injury filled 2016-17 season that saw him notch 14 points in 49 games, if he can secure a power-play role we could see Petrovic clear 20 points for the first time in his career -- especially with his excellent vision and breakout passes from the defensive zone.
More News
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Inks one-year deal to stay with Florida•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Garners two assists•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Will suit up Thursday•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Still one month out•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Sidelined for eight weeks•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Placed on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...