Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Onlooker for Saturday's game
Petrovic will watch Saturday's road game against the Rangers from the press box, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Alberta native takes a seat having gone 11 straight games without a point. Most defensemen aren't going to be ripe fantasy options since they need to shut down the opposition as the top priority, but every now and then you'll come across a blueliner who habitually joins the rush and chips in some goals and assists. Petrovic is not that guy, but he does have 38 hits and 20 blocked shots over 11 contests this season.
