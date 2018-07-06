Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Re-ups for one year
Petrovic signed a one-year contract with Florida on Friday.
Petrovic made a career-high 67 appearances for the Panthers last season, in which he notched two goals, 11 helpers and 60 shots. The blueliner won't offer a ton of offensive upside -- his career best is 15 points in a season -- but can still contribute in formats that value hits (142) and blocks (74).
