Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Ready to go Monday

Petrovic (lower body) will suit up against the Canadiens on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Petrovic missed the Panthers' prior two clashes due to his lower-body issue. The blueliner's minutes have been limited this season (14:32); however, he remains the preferred option over Ian McCoshen -- who will return to the press box. With just 11 points on the year, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on the 25-year-old Petrovic to be a consistent offensive contributor.

