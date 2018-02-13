Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Riding scoreless drought
Petrovic has been held without a point for 18 consecutive games, posting 55 penalty minutes and 18 shots on goal during the span.
Even with the Panthers posting seven goals in Monday's win over Edmonton, Petrovic still couldn't find himself on the scoresheet. The 25-year-old still contributes by adding some hits and blocked shots, but with just four assists on the year, there are far better fantasy options available.
