Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Rough outing in return

Petrovic returned to the lineup as a negative-three during a 4-3 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.

A rough outing like this one puts Petrovic in danger of winding up in the press box for the next Panthers game. None of the goals were his fault in particular, but he didn't stand out in a positive way in his first game back on the ice. It doesn't help that the 26-year-old blueliner has only one point in 21 games this season.