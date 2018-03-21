Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Slated to return Thursday
Petrovic (lower body) is expected to be back in the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Coach Bob Boughner told reporters that Petrovic wasn't quite 100 percent, which is why the team avoid utilizing him in back-to-back games. The Edmonton native logged just 11:40 of ice time in his first game back and will probably see limited minutes again Thursday in order to ease him back into action. With Petrovic available, look for Ian McCoshen to get bumped from the blue line.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...