Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Slated to return Thursday

Petrovic (lower body) is expected to be back in the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coach Bob Boughner told reporters that Petrovic wasn't quite 100 percent, which is why the team avoid utilizing him in back-to-back games. The Edmonton native logged just 11:40 of ice time in his first game back and will probably see limited minutes again Thursday in order to ease him back into action. With Petrovic available, look for Ian McCoshen to get bumped from the blue line.