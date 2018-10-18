Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Sparks comeback in eventual loss
Petrovic drew the penalty that sparked the Panthers three-goal comeback in their 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers Tuesday.
Just when it looked like the Panthers needed a spark, Petrovic challenged the Flyers bench late in the second period, drawing a roughing penalty from Wayne Simmonds. The Panthers took the momentum and ran, scoring their first power play goal of the season and adding two more in the third to draw even with the Flyers. Petrovic added on two goals and two hits as he stepped well into his temporary role on the second pairing while Mike Matheson is suspended.
