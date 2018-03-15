Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Unavailable Thursday
Petrovic (lower body) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't play Thursday against the Bruins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Petrovic will miss at least one contest due to his lower-body malady, but his day-to-day tag suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Saturday against the Oilers. The 26-year-old blueliner's absence will test the Panthers' depth on the back end, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as his lack of offensive upside -- one goal and 11 points in 56 contests this campaign -- keeps him from being a viable option in most season-long formats.
More News
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Hampered by lower-body issue•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Riding scoreless drought•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Earning consistent minutes•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Fires off one shot•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Minus-two effort•
-
Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Inks one-year deal to stay with Florida•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...