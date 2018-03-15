Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Unavailable Thursday

Petrovic (lower body) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't play Thursday against the Bruins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Petrovic will miss at least one contest due to his lower-body malady, but his day-to-day tag suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Saturday against the Oilers. The 26-year-old blueliner's absence will test the Panthers' depth on the back end, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as his lack of offensive upside -- one goal and 11 points in 56 contests this campaign -- keeps him from being a viable option in most season-long formats.