Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Won't play Saturday

Petrovic (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Oilers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Petrovic continues to work through a nagging lower-body issue that will hold him out for a second straight matchup Saturday. Although the 26-year-old blueliner doesn't contribute consistently enough to warrant ownership in the vast majority of leagues, he did notch five points (all assists) in the nine games prior to suffering the injury. Petrovic's next chance to play arrives Monday when the team begins a three-game road trip in Montreal.