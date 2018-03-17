Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Won't play Saturday
Petrovic (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Oilers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Petrovic continues to work through a nagging lower-body issue that will hold him out for a second straight matchup Saturday. Although the 26-year-old blueliner doesn't contribute consistently enough to warrant ownership in the vast majority of leagues, he did notch five points (all assists) in the nine games prior to suffering the injury. Petrovic's next chance to play arrives Monday when the team begins a three-game road trip in Montreal.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...