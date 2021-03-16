Wennberg supplied an empty-net goal and added an assist with three shots in Monday's 6-3 win over Chicago. He also had two blocks and went 12-6 (66.7 percent) in the faceoff circle).

Wennberg assisted on Owen Tippett's power-play goal late in the first period that got Florida on the board, then he capped the Panthers' rally from a 3-1 deficit with his empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. The goal was Wennberg's first since Feb. 20, putting an end to his 11-game scoring slump. After 28 games Wennberg is on pace for his first double-digit goal output since 2016-17, thanks in large part to a career-best shooting percentage (16.7).