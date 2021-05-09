Wennberg delivered a hat trick Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Lightning.

It was just his second career hattie, both of which came this season. Wennberg has found a home in Florida -- he has scored a career-high 16 snipes this season, one more than he had in three seasons combined with the Blue Jackets. Wennberg may never capture the same glory he did in 2016-17 when he potted 59 points, but he's a solid third-line pivot.