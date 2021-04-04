Wennberg scored a hat trick Saturday in a 5-2 win over Columbus. It was his first career three-goal game in the NHL.
Wennberg let lose on his former team. His first first goal was a beauty one-timer on a two-on-one that only counted on review -- it was in and out faster than an eye could see. Wennberg's second goal -- a sharp wrister from the top of the left circle -- stood as the winner. He deposited the third into an empty net. Wennberg played for the Blue Jackets from 2014-20 and put up 59 points, including 13 goals, in 2016-17. He has 11 goals and eight assists in 38 games this season; four of those goals have come in the last two games.
