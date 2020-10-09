Wennberg was signed to a one-year, $2.25 million contract by the Panthers on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Fresh off a buyout by Columbus of the remaining three years of his six-year, $29.4 million contract, the 26-year-old has officially found a new landing spot. Wennberg has steadily declined (as far as the scoresheet goes) since his 59-point effort in 2016-17, posting totals of 35, 25 and 22 in the following three campaigns. He should get a look in the Panthers' top six and receive every opportunity to return to the point-every-other-game (or better) threshold in his new digs.