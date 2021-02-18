Wennberg scored a goal on his only shot Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

Wennberg pulled the Panthers even at 2-2 just 3:11 into the third period, tapping in a slick backhand dish from Jonathan Huberdeau. The goal was Wennberg's fourth of the year, all of which have come over the past six games, leaving him one shy of the five he scored in 57 games last season.